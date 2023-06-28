By CNBC

Aspirants can check their results online or from the website of the zonal office they have applied. The list of qualified candidates will also be made available in the respective zonal offices.

The final interview results for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) exam 2023 were released by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the final phase of the selection can check their LIC ADO Interview result at licindia.in

They can simply log in by submitting their registration number and password and other details to view and download the results.