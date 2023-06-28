CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsLIC ADO Final Result 2023 out: Here is how to check result and other details

LIC ADO Final Result 2023 out: Here is how to check result and other details

LIC ADO Final Result 2023 out: Here is how to check result and other details
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBC Jun 28, 2023 7:25:58 PM IST (Published)

Aspirants can check their results online or from the website of the zonal office they have applied. The list of qualified candidates will also be made available in the respective zonal offices.

The final interview results for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) exam 2023 were released by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the final phase of the selection can check their LIC ADO Interview result at licindia.in.

They can simply log in by submitting their registration number and password and other details to view and download the results.
ALSO READ |
Fewer women enter and more women leave academic fields: Study
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X