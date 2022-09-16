    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Leverage Edu plans to hire 1,500 employees in a year
    By Kanishka Sarkar

    Global study abroad platform Leverage Edu will double its workforce of 1,500 employees in the next 12 months, the company said.  

    Global study abroad platform Leverage Edu will double its workforce of 1,500 employees in the next 12 months, the company said.
    In a statement, the firm said it grew 20 times since January 2022 and is on track to clock a revenue of Rs 100 crore in 2022-2023.
    Leverage Edu says it hired over 1,000 employees in the last 12 months and quadrupled its workforce during the pandemic to strengthen department teams.
    It added that it is now focused on bolstering teams in counselling, marketing, operations, product and the newly launched finance vertical, Fly Finance.
    Also Read | Bengaluru tops in intent to hire and it's not just for tech jobs: Report
    Akshay Chaturvedi, Leverage Edu’s Founder and CEO, said, “Our hiring strategy is in sync with our growth plans, but we continue to focus on retention and employee welfare…We have recently introduced the eighth virtue to our culture, which is always to be ‘counsellor-first’ to reinforce that the company's values are as much people-first as they are #StudentFirst.”
    The company has announced its hiring plans months after a Series B fundraise of $22 million earlier in March 2022 at a valuation of $ 120 million.
    Currently, Delhi-headquartered Leverage Edu has more than 9 million students across India and Nigeria visiting its platform and mobile app for study abroad advice every month.
    Also Read: August hiring slows down amid recession fears: Monster.com report
    First Published: IST
