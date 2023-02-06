Pocket Aces fires 50 employees in a bid to turn profitable, focuses on creator-led short-form content

“It has been a tough decision to part with some of our talented team members and friends. However, we must keep innovating our operating models, and this is the right thing to do in order to ensure that we remain agile with the changing audience preferences,” Aditi Shrivastava, Co-Founder and CEO of Pocket Aces, told CNBC-TV18.

Digital entertainment company Pocket Aces is the latest startup to have conducted layoffs in a bit to become more cost-effective. The firm has laid off 50 employees or at least 20 percent of its 200 full-time employees to keep its operating model agile and resilient. The affected employees are from the company’s content, production and post-production teams. Post the layoffs, the startup currently is left with 150 employees.

“It has been a tough decision to part with some of our talented team members and friends. However, we must keep innovating our operating models, and this is the right thing to do in order to ensure that we remain agile with the changing audience preferences,” Aditi Shrivastava, Co-Founder and CEO of Pocket Aces, told CNBC-TV18.

“We deeply care about the people leaving us and will provide them with financial support, ongoing health insurance coverage and help them with their transition. We will also continue to work with many of them in a freelance model and help others with outplacements,” Shrivastava added.

All the impacted employees would receive financial support and health coverage, the company said in a statement. Pocket Aces, which counts Sequoia Capital, Nu Ventures, North Base Media, DSP Group, and Infosys as its investors is now pivoting towards creator-led short-form content for Instagram.

“On long-form content, we are innovating our operating model to depend much more on freelance resources. Keeping in line with how audience preferences are moving, on short-form content we are focusing much on a creator-led Instagram-first model. These operating model changes mean that we have had to move 20 percent of our team out of full time roles,” the firm added.

Pocket Aces runs digital channels like FilterCopy, Dice Media, Gobble, and Nutshell on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. It also operates Clout, which manages over 100 digital actors and influences.