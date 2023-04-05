Layoffs 2023: Walmart to cut 2,000 jobs in e-commerce warehouses

Walmart had previously confirmed the staff reductions at its warehouses last month without giving any further details. The regulatory filings offer more precise details on the job losses, although the company has emphasized that the affected employees may find other roles within the organization.

Walmart is planning to cut more than 2,000 jobs in five e-commerce fulfilment centres across the country.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the e-commerce giant plans to adjust its operations to better cater to online shoppers.

Over 1,000 jobs will be eliminated in Fort Worth, Texas; 600 in Pennsylvania; 400 in Florida; and about 200 in New Jersey, among other states. Theretail giant also has additional cuts planned for California.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said that the retailer is "growing in some areas as it adjusts its stores and fulfillment centers to handle more online orders," which could potentially allow the company to reallocate some employees to different jobs.

Given Walmart's intentions for expansion and reorganization, it is unclear what the overall effect on employment will be. But compared to rival Amazon which recently declared it would cut an additional 9,000 jobs on top of the 18,000 it had already cut, Walmart's job losses are considerably less severe.

So far in 2023 as per data Layoffs.fyi 556 tech companies have laid off more than 1 Lakh 50 thousand employees. Tech giants like Meta, Amazon and Google have laid off thousands of employees,