Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said that the company is not considering layoffs. Further the Indian IT tech giant is looking to hire employees laid off by startups and will also be announcing hikes which will be similar to earlier years.

When layoffs are going on globally, especially in big tech giants, the Indian IT giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said that the company is not considering layoffs.

According to TCS's chief human resources officer Milind Lakkad, the company is looking to hire startup employees who have lost their jobs.

"We don't do that (layoffs), we believe in grooming talent in the company...(there will be) no layoffs,” Lakkad said in an interview with PTI.

Further explaining why companies have been on a layoff spree right now Lakkad said that it is a result of overhiring. Recently Google’s Sundar Pichai,

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg to Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Amazon’s Andy Jassy while announcing layoffs had also said that rapid hiring due to underestimating the economic downturn is the reason for cost-cutting and layoffs.

"Over the past two years, we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post.

TCS looking forward to giving hikes and upskilling employees

Lakkad said that the company which has over six lakh employees will be focusing on upskilling employees with required skill sets and will also be announcing hikes which will be similar to earlier years.

"It is a very large canvas, we are doing exciting work across different industries in different technologies. I think all of that requires some phenomenal talent to come in and participate. We are getting it obviously from startups, people who have actually done some good work in those companies and have short-term career challenges," he said.

Also read: Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

The key areas that TCS wants to focus on while looking for talent are user experience design, artificial intelligence, many aspects of the cloud and having product experience, added Lakkad.

TCS’s total workforce saw a net reduction of 2,197 employees in the October-December 2022 period compared to the previous quarter. While attrition slowed down marginally to 21.3 percent even as the firm’s management had earlier indicated that attrition had bottomed out.

Talking about the reduction in the workforce Lakkad said that over the last year, TCS has hired over two lakh people including over one lakh trainees, who are still getting into billable projects and hence, the slowdown in new hires resulted in the decline.

Further TCS also does not see any significant addition in new employees for the next few quarters as the Indian IT tech giant is leveraging its past investments now.

This will lead to an increase in the overall utilisation number before it starts going down as the over 40,000 trainees it expects to hire in FY24 start coming in, Lakkad said.

TCS is also open to hiring people of the Indian diaspora in the US who have lost their jobs with the tech giants.

Now, 70 percent of its US employees in TCS are Americans, according to Lakkad, the company would like to lower that percentage to 50 percent so that it can provide its Indian employees with international chances.

Will decide on work-from-office conditions by Q2FY24

Currently, TCS operates on a hybrid model. Lakkd mentioned that close to 40 percent of the staff work from offices three times a week and 60 percent come two times a week.

"I expect these numbers (of those working from offices) to increase. By Q1 (FY24) it will significantly go up. by Q2 of FY24, we will decide the way forward," he added.