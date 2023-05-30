Latest government exams June 2023 — application dates and other key details

Latest government exams June 2023: From CUET PG to Odisha Public Service Commission (OSSC) junior engineer exams, here are some important updates for students preparing for government jobs or for entrance examinations.

Many important government exams, including CUET PG entrance test and OSSC JE recruitment, are slated to take place in June. The candidates, who are preparing for government jobs or for entrance examinations, should take note of the dates and keep a watch for the notifications.

Here is a look at a few key government exams slated in June.

OSSC junior engineer recruitment 2023

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OSSC) will conduct the preliminary exams for the recruitment of junior engineers on June 4. The exam is held to select candidates for recruitment to various departments of the Odisha government as junior engineers. The OSSC had released a notification for the post of junior engineer on November 2, 2022. A total of 1,008 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

CUET PG 2023

The Central University Entrance Test (postgraduate) is an all-India level entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Admissions into postgraduate programmes across more than 40 central and state universities are done through this exam. This year, the CUET PG test will be conducted from June 5-12 and the results will be announced by the first week of July. The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) and will consist of 100 questions. Its question paper will be divided into two parts — Part A will test language comprehension/verbal ability and Part B will contain 75 domain-specific questions.

According to reports, the city intimation slips will be released on May 31.

ICAR assistant mains exam 2022-23

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will conduct the assistant mains exam on June 21. Only those candidates who qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to sit for the mains. The ICAR will fill a total of 462 vacancies through this exam. All candidates should keep visiting the official website of IARI (www.iari.res.in) for updates.

CGPSC civil judge mains exam 2022

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the civil judge mains exam from 10 am to 1 pm on June 27.

According to the official notification, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 10 days before the exam. Candidates will have to visit the official website (psc.cg.gov.in) in order to get the hall tickets. A total of 48 vacancies of civil judges will be filled through this exam. The selection process comprises three rounds — preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

