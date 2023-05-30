Latest government exams June 2023 — application dates and other key details

3 Min(s) Read
Latest government exams June 2023: From CUET PG to Odisha Public Service Commission (OSSC) junior engineer exams, here are some important updates for students preparing for government jobs or for entrance examinations.
Many important government exams, including CUET PG entrance test and OSSC JE recruitment, are slated to take place in June. The candidates, who are preparing for government jobs or for entrance examinations, should take note of the dates and keep a watch for the notifications.
Here is a look at a few key government exams slated in June.
OSSC junior engineer recruitment 2023