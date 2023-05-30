English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeLatest government exams June 2023 — application dates and other key details News

    Latest government exams June 2023 — application dates and other key details

    Latest government exams June 2023 — application dates and other key details
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 6:43:47 PM IST (Published)

    Latest government exams June 2023: From CUET PG to Odisha Public Service Commission (OSSC) junior engineer exams, here are some important updates for students preparing for government jobs or for entrance examinations.

    Many important government exams, including CUET PG entrance test and OSSC JE recruitment, are slated to take place in June. The candidates, who are preparing for government jobs or for entrance examinations, should take note of the dates and keep a watch for the notifications.

    Here is a look at a few key government exams slated in June.


    OSSC junior engineer recruitment 2023

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X