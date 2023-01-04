English
Last date to apply for SSC CHSL 2023 today: Check details
Jan 4, 2023 12:41:04 PM IST

SSC CHSL 2022-23 application window will remain open till 11 pm January 4. Those who are yet to register for the SSC CHSL exam can go to the official website ssc.nic.in to apply.

The Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level, SSC CHSL 2022-23 registration is scheduled to close today. The application window will remain open till 11 PM. Those who are yet to register for the SSC CHSL exam can go to the official website ssc.nic.in to apply.

Here’s how to apply for SSC CHSL 2022-23 exam
Step 1: Go to ssc.nic.in the official website of SSC.
Step 2; Find and click on the 'Apply' tab, displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: Find and click on the CHSL link.
Step 4: Login using your registration credentials and apply for SSC CHSL 2022 exam.
Step 5: Carefully enter the asked details and upload the documents as specified.
Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit SSC CHSL form.
ALSO READ: PSSSB Forest Guard Exam Result 2022 released: Here is how to check
Exam details
As per the official exam calendar released by the SSC, the SSC CHSL Exam 2022 will be conducted in March 2023. The SSC has not specified the date as of now but as the application process is concluding, the exam date and further details on SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022-23 are expected to be issued soon on the SSC website.
The exam will be held to fill about 4,500 vacancies. Candidates will be selected for various posts like Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Sorting Assistants (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Postal Assistants (PA), Data Entry Operator Grade A across ministries and government offices.
ALSO READ: Clashing JEE Mains exam dates and ‘tough’ IIT, NIT admission criteria push students to move Bombay HC
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
