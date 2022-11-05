KVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply for PGT, TGT, and non-teaching posts; check details

There are 4014 departmental vacancies for Principal, Vice Principal, Section Officer, Finance Officer, PGT, TGT, and Head Master in all KVS schools.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has invited applications for teaching and non-teaching posts. Candidates can apply for PGT, TGT, and non-teaching positions through the official site at kvsangathan.nic.in. There are 4014 departmental vacancies for Principal, Vice Principal, Section Officer, Finance Officer, PGT, TGT, and Head Master in all KVS schools.
All KVS employees are eligible to apply for these positions. Candidates need to sit for the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination. They can access the link through the first week of November and can fill out the form till November 9, 2022.
The Union Minister of State for Education recently announced that more than 12,000 seats are vacant in KVS schools all over India. He said that KVS will soon be releasing 12,000 teaching vacancies for outside applicants.
The Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) will be held as a computer-based test at the centres in the regional offices of KVS. Once the candidate clears the LDCE examination, he will be qualified for the position that he applied for. According to the guidelines, separate merit lists will be prepared and the candidates would be placed as per the provided vacancy for the year. For more details and updates, you can visit the official site of KVS.
