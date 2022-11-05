KVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply for PGT, TGT, and non-teaching posts; check details

By CNBCTV18.com

There are 4014 departmental vacancies for Principal, Vice Principal, Section Officer, Finance Officer, PGT, TGT, and Head Master in all KVS schools.

All KVS employees are eligible to apply for these positions. Candidates need to sit for the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination.

All KVS employees are eligible to apply for these positions. Candidates need to sit for the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination. They can access the link through the first week of November and can fill out the form till November 9, 2022.

The Union Minister of State for Education recently announced that more than 12,000 seats are vacant in KVS schools all over India. He said that KVS will soon be releasing 12,000 teaching vacancies for outside applicants.

The Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) will be held as a computer-based test at the centres in the regional offices of KVS. Once the candidate clears the LDCE examination, he will be qualified for the position that he applied for. According to the guidelines, separate merit lists will be prepared and the candidates would be placed as per the provided vacancy for the year. For more details and updates, you can visit the official site of KVS.

Steps to apply:

The controlling officer will circulate the notification of LDGE among the employees of KVS schools.

The link and all the necessary information from the CBSE will be communicated by the controlling officer.

After the registration process is completed, the applicant will be provided the access to the link on the given mail ID.

Once the candidate submits the application form, the same will be reflected on the controlling office dashboard.

Candidates can take the printout of the application and keep it with them.