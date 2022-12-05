KVS recruitment: Registrations for 6,990 teaching and non-teaching posts opens today

Those interested will have to check the eligibility criteria and submit their application forms on https://kvsangathan.nic.in/ before December 26.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started accepting registrations for 6,990 teaching and non-teaching posts from today, December 5. Those interested will have to check the eligibility criteria and submit their application forms on https://kvsangathan.nic.in/ before December 26. KVS will not accept applications submitted in any other mode.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Four-day work week is here but will it work for Indian companies?
IST7 Min(s) Read
Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?
IST3 Min(s) Read
View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?
IST5 Min(s) Read
View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative
IST6 Min(s) Read
KVS plans to fill 6,990 vacancies through this recruitment drive, including the posts of assistant commissioner, principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, librarian, PRT (Music), finance officer, assistant engineer (civil), assistant section officer, senior secretariat assistant, junior secretariat assistant, stenographer and Hindi translator.
The regulator of central schools will hold a Computer Based Test (CBT) for eligible candidates and the selection process will also include class demos, interviews and skill tests. KVS will prepare the final list of selected candidates after considering their performance in all these rounds.
ALSO READ
Here are details about the 6,990 vacancies announced by the organisation:
Assistant Commissioner: 52 posts
Principal: 239 posts
Vice Principal: 203 posts
PGT: 1,409 posts
TGT: 3,176 posts
Primary Teacher (Music): 303 posts
Librarian: 355 posts
Hindi Translator: 11 posts
ALSO READ: TS PGECET 2022 registration for the special round begins today: Check details and how to apply
Finance Officer: 6 posts
Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322 posts
Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702 posts
Stenographer Grade-II: 54 posts
Assistant Engineer: 2 posts
Assistant Section Officer: 156 posts
Candidates are required to check the eligibility criteria and fees for each post before applying. No fee will be charged to SC/ ST/ PH and Ex-Servicemen categories.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!