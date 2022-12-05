KVS recruitment: Registrations for 6,990 teaching and non-teaching posts opens today

Those interested will have to check the eligibility criteria and submit their application forms on https://kvsangathan.nic.in/ before December 26.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started accepting registrations for 6,990 teaching and non-teaching posts from today, December 5. Those interested will have to check the eligibility criteria and submit their application forms on https://kvsangathan.nic.in/ before December 26. KVS will not accept applications submitted in any other mode.

KVS plans to fill 6,990 vacancies through this recruitment drive, including the posts of assistant commissioner, principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, librarian, PRT (Music), finance officer, assistant engineer (civil), assistant section officer, senior secretariat assistant, junior secretariat assistant, stenographer and Hindi translator.

The regulator of central schools will hold a Computer Based Test (CBT) for eligible candidates and the selection process will also include class demos, interviews and skill tests. KVS will prepare the final list of selected candidates after considering their performance in all these rounds.

Here are details about the 6,990 vacancies announced by the organisation:

Assistant Commissioner: 52 posts

Principal: 239 posts

Vice Principal: 203 posts

PGT: 1,409 posts

TGT: 3,176 posts

Primary Teacher (Music): 303 posts

Librarian: 355 posts

Hindi Translator: 11 posts

Finance Officer: 6 posts

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702 posts

Stenographer Grade-II: 54 posts

Assistant Engineer: 2 posts

Assistant Section Officer: 156 posts