KVS Admit Card 2022 for PGT, Primary Teacher, non-teaching posts released: Check how to download

The KVS admit card 2022 has been released for the direct recruitment of candidates for the post of PGT, Hindi Translator, Primary Teacher and Non-Teaching posts. Candidates can download the admit card from the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the KVS Admit Card 2022 for the recruitment exam. Candidates can download the admit card from the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The admit card has been released for the post of PGT, Hindi Translator, Primary Teacher and Non-Teaching posts and the direct links for downloading the admit cards for all the posts are posted separately on the official website of KVS.

Here’s how to download KVS Admit Card online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the "Admissions" tab displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and click on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card’ or ‘Download Hall Ticket’ along with the name of the specified exam that you have applied for.

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth and password to log in.

Step 5: Check the credentials and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Your KVS Hall Ticket 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Carefully go through all the details mentioned on the hall ticket and download it to take a printout.

All candidates must carry their KVS admit card to the examination hall.

The KVS Exam City Slip for PRT, PGT, and Non-Teaching posts was released on February 16, and the exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 11.

The KVS is conducting this direct recruitment drive to fulfil 6,990 vacancies in various teaching and non-teaching posts including TGT, PGT, PRT, Principal, Vice Principal, Librarian and more.

