Two NEET aspirants in Kota, Rajasthan, reportedly took their lives in separate incidents on a single day within a span of four hours. This has brought the total number of such incidents to 22 this year, as per local authorities reported by PTI.

The first case is of an aspirant aged 17, who jumped from the sixth floor of his coaching institute's building around 3:15 pm. This occurred shortly after he had completed a test and left a room on the third floor of the institute.

Around four hours later, another aspirant who was 18 years old was found dead after hanging himself in his rented residence around 7 pm.

The first aspirant had been preparing for the NEET UG exam for three years meanwhile the other hailing from Bihar's Rohtas district, had been studying for the NEET UG exam at a coaching institute in Kota for a year.

According to the authorities, no suicide notes were found in the students' rooms.

After this, examinations at coaching centres in Kota have been banned for two months to provide mental support and security to the students staying there. According to a notice issued by the Zilla Collector of Kota, coaching centres have been asked to halt tests, reported ANI.

Additionally the Kota hostel administration had earlier ordered all hostels and paying guests to install spring-loaded fans in rooms and “anti-suicide nets" to prevent students from taking any extreme step. According to hostel owners, such steps would make their premises “suicide-proof."