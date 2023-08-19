Bad scores in JEE Mains did not kill 17-year-old Kriti Tripathi, the girl who jumped to her death from a five-storey building in Kota on April 28, 2016. “It’s not because of bad scores in JEE Mains. I was expecting worse. It’s because I’ve started hating myself to the extent that I want to kill myself,” Tripathi wrote in a desperate suicide note.

Just this week, Kota saw yet another suicide when an 18-year-old student, who was preparing for the Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Entrance Examination, took his life on Tuesday (August 15) night. After this incident, Kota District Collector Om Prakash Bunkar ordered all hostels and paying guest accommodations to install spring-loaded fans “to provide students mental support and security."

Such fans collapse when a certain amount of weight is applied to them. But this measure, apparently to prevent suicides, has received a stinging backlash on social media, where netizens are asking for a greater focus on mental health rather than optics.

Amid the bustling streets of Kota — where towering hoardings of coaching institutes display triumphant faces of JEE and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) toppers — lies a sombre reality. Along with the success stories, a stark contrast emerges — between aspirations and desperation.

More than 50 students have committed suicide since 2019 in the city, deemed to be the final doorway to reaching one's dream of becoming an engineer or a doctor. More than 20 kids have taken their lives so far this year.

Of course, there are success stories but behind the relentless pursuit of excellence, questions linger — how many dreams lie shattered and how many lives are sacrificed at the altar of ambition?

The pressure that comes with clearing a competitive exam is not unknown. The Rajasthan government said earlier this year it was planning to introduce the Rajasthan Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Bill with an aim to reduce academic pressure and mandate guidelines for the mushrooming coaching institutes. That Bill is on the back burner now, as per reports.

Most of the coaching institutes have counsellors to help students. Additionally, reports and student interviews suggest that the police administration reviews the mental health of students. But the bigger question remains — how does expectation spiral into hopelessness.

The Kota stories

"Many people think that ' Kota jaenge to ho hi jaega selection' (if you go to Kota nothing can stop you from clearing the exams). But once you are in Kota you realise that this is a whole new world, a rat race," said 22-year-old, Swati Narayan, who has studied in one of the prestigious IIT-JEE exam coaching centres in Kota for two years.

As per data and media reports, more than three lakh students go to Kota to prepare for competitive exams every year. Additionally, as per a Forbes report, there are 3,500 registered hostels, 1,500 unregistered hostels, 5,000 PGs and over 27 coaching institutes.

"I remember the day I came to Kota with my dad six years ago. The auto-rickshaw driver told my dad, do not leave your kid alone in this city, it survives on deathbeds of innocent lives. I thought he was being dramatic but as months passed it hit me. We had classes starting at 7 am, weekly tests, and assignments — there was always the pressure of completing the syllabus and the anxiety of not doing well in the weekly tests. Soon you realise that you are skipping breakfast, lunch or dinner... all you do is study because everyone around you is doing well but somehow you are not good enough. And most of the time you have to go through this alone," said Arpit Sharma, who was in Kota for his IIT-JEE preparations from 2017 to 2019.

Many other students that CNBC-TV18 talked to said there are 12 hours of classes every day. Many also opt for extra classes. Filled with ex-IITian teachers, the city breaks the life of aspirants down into 12 hours of coaching with 90-minute classes separated by 10-minute breaks — the remaining 12 hours are meant for eating, self-study and sleeping.

A student who is currently preparing for NEET in Kota said her day starts at 6.30 am and she studies till 2 am. In between, she has time for a single phone call to her parents. At times she manages to chat with her hostel mates.

"If I don't study enough, and instead go out with my friends, I will not be able to complete the deadline that has been set to finish the portion of the syllabus per day. That makes me feel guilty... I guess it will all be worth it when I clear the exam," she added.

A teacher in a renowned coaching institute in Kota spoke, on condition of anonymity, about how education has turned into a business in the city, which has led to this unbearable state of being for the students.

"The competition is cut-throat, many students go through a journey of being a topper in school to becoming low rankers in weekly tests. Because education is a business in Kota, every institute wants the JEE topper or the NEET topper to come from their classes. Many coaching institutes assign classes based on individual aptitudes, with the upper echelon receiving exclusive privileges. Special sessions, well-equipped libraries, and round-the-clock teacher availability cater to their needs. High-achieving students are granted fully-furnished apartments complete with culinary support, domestic assistance, and personal transportation. The average students are bound to feel the heat," he said.

This was also highlighted in a recent report by the Rajasthan government. As per the report, the four reasons behind suicides by coaching institute students are a lack of self-confidence due to poor performance in tests at coaching centres, the pressure of parental expectations, physical and mental stress (overall situation) and, lastly, financial constraints, blackmail, and love affairs, reported TOI.

But does it all start at Kota?

Story of pressure, expectations and 'if it doesn't happen'

"Sorry Papa," "I tried but I cannot anymore," and "I am sorry I couldn't fulfil your dreams," are some of the few lines from several suicide notes written by young kids who have committed suicide in the city. The underlying theme of most of these tragic letters is the kids apologising to their parents for not being able to take it anymore.

"Many students who go for competitive exams start preparing from as early as class six or eight. They get into that rat race that early. Often this happens because their parents have their hopes pinned on them. From their childhood they hear their parents telling everyone that their son/daughter will become an engineer or a doctor and this is where it all starts," said Sneha Reddy, a psychologist based out of Hyderabad.

Reddy also pointed out that often parents assume that kids who are toppers in school can easily crack IIT-JEE or NEET. When these kids, loaded with parental aspirations, come to Kota they realise how hard it is, and the pressure piles up.

"Most of the time, parents do not tell their kids that it's okay to fail," she said.

Additionally, studying in Kota is not cheap. On an average, institutes charge Rs 80,000 to Rs 2 Lakh for a year. Many students feel trapped thinking of all the sacrifices their parents have made to get them to Kota, Reddy said.

"Many parents sell their land, while a substantial number secure loans from acquaintances, family, or financial institutions. The majority also modify their way of life, aiming to save and provide financial support for their children. However, incessant emphasis on the sacrifices made by parents can leave the child feeling confined, as this narrative gradually burdens them with moral obligations," added Reddy.

Richa Singh (name changed) from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, went to Kota to prepare for the JEE exam in 2017. She told CNBC-TV18 that in her first year itself, she realised she cannot do it. "But how could I tell my parents that their kid is a failure. I thought of returning but the fear of adverse comments held me back. I stayed on, and it just got worse," she said.

Finally, Singh went home in 2019 and told her parents that she could go through with it. She spoke about suicidal thoughts but she did not go into a downward spiral. "I came back but I know many people are not able to and they just keep on going with the pressure and sometimes give up because they cannot face their parents or shatter their dreams," she said.

Does it end at Kota and what is the solution?

"Before coming into an IIT, students go through a lot of pressure and are told that clearing the JEE exam and getting into an IIT is the only thing that makes their life worthy. When they reach an IIT, the pressure doubles with back-to-back assignments and exams. Someone will hit the rock bottom and not have the resources to feel worthy. That's why many student suicide letters start with 'sorry I couldn't fulfil your expectations, sorry I am a waste'," said a second-year IIT Madras student.

As per experts and students, the problem just doesn't start at Kota or end at Kota. First, it's about clearing the exam and later it becomes about getting the job.

“Let’s be honest. Not even god can make all the kids clear their exams. Some will pass, and many will fail. Let’s accept this cruel reality, and learn to live with it peacefully,” Shashi Prakash Singh of Blossom India Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation which supports education for orphaned kids, told Forbes.

Although there are measures like frequent counselling sessions in coaching institutes, the police drive to ensure the well-being of students, and the latest spring fans move, experts argue that when the city thrives on the culture of making education a business, these measures are not enough.

"The pressure starts from the early years, there is a lot that is required to be done. There was a Bill that was supposed to be passed to prevent coaching institutes from boasting about success stories and being more careful about the mental health issues of students but it hasn't been passed yet. There is a lot to be done at ground level in which both parents and teachers need to contribute to saving these kids," said Reddy.