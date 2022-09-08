Key subjects that decide NEET rankings

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The NTA released the NEET UG 2022 results on September 7, Wednesday in which the top four rank holders have scored identical marks. Here's all you need to know about NTA's tie breaker criteria.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results for the medical entrance exam NEET UG 2022 on Wednesday. Rajasthan’s Tanishka bagged the top rank followed by Delhi’s Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka in second and third positions respectively. Several students, including the top four scorers of the exam scored identical marks, however, they were granted separate ranks based on NEET’s tie breaker rule.

Here's all you need to know about the tie breaker and the key subjects involved.

The NTA had released the new tie-breaking criteria for candidates securing equal marks/ percentile scores in the NEET 2022. These are:

Among candidates who scored identical marks, the candidate securing higher marks in Biology will be given first preference.

In case the tie is still not resolved, then the candidate with higher marks in Chemistry will secure higher rank in the merit list.

If the tie persists, then the candidate with higher marks in Physics will be given first preference.

In the event the tie persists, the candidate with less proportion of incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects will be granted the higher rank.

For further tie breaking, candidates with less proportion of incorrect and correct answers in Biology will be granted the higher rank in the NEET 2022.

If the issue is not resolved, then candidates with less proportion of incorrect and correct answers in Chemistry will get first preference followed by the same in Physics.

If the issue persists, then the candidate who is older will simply be given preference.

The last preference will be given to the application number of the candidate in ascending order.

This year the top four rank holders secured 715 marks with 99.9997733 percentile each.

In NEET UG 2022, about 9,93,069 (56.3 percent) of the 17,64,571 candidates who appeared for the exam had qualified. This year too, girls outnumbered boys by over 1.3 lakh in qualifying the exam.