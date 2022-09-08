Key subjects that decide NEET rankings

Mini
The NTA released the NEET UG 2022 results on September 7, Wednesday in which the top four rank holders have scored identical marks. Here's all you need to know about NTA's tie breaker criteria.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results for the medical entrance exam NEET UG 2022 on Wednesday. Rajasthan’s Tanishka bagged the top rank followed by Delhi’s Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka in second and third positions respectively. Several students, including the top four scorers of the exam scored identical marks, however, they were granted separate ranks based on NEET’s tie breaker rule.
Here's all you need to know about the tie breaker and the key subjects involved.
The NTA had released the new tie-breaking criteria for candidates securing equal marks/ percentile scores in the NEET 2022. These are:
This year the top four rank holders secured 715 marks with 99.9997733 percentile each.
In NEET UG 2022, about 9,93,069 (56.3 percent) of the 17,64,571 candidates who appeared for the exam had qualified. This year too, girls outnumbered boys by over 1.3 lakh in qualifying the exam.