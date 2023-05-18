This year, the Kerala SSLC examinations were held from March 9 to March 29 across 2,960 centres. Approximately 4.19 lakh students appeared for the exams.
Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exam results for the year 2023 are expected to be released on May 19, according to reports. V Sivankutty, Kerala's Minister for General Education, earlier announced that it will be declared on May 20, but now it has been preponed. The Kerala SSLC results will be officially declared at 3 pm on Saturday, a few reports suggest.
The Kerala board Class 10 results will be available on official websites—results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in- once the results are out.
This year, the Kerala SSLC examinations were held from March 9 to March 29 across 2,960 centres. Approximately 4.19 lakh students appeared for the exams.
ALSO READ |
The SSLC results are anticipated to be announced by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at a press conference. During the conference, the pass percentage, exam attendance, and other relevant details will be shared. Additionally, information regarding result re-checking procedures and the Save A Year (SAY) exams will also be provided.
For students who do not qualify for the SSLC exams, the SAY exam offers another opportunity to pass Class 10. It serves as a supplementary exam that enables students to improve their results.
To check their marks online, students need to follow these steps:
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: May 18, 2023 5:44 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Investing in EV Sector! Here's what the early-stage investors should look for before venturing
May 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
International Museum Day: Here's why India need to re-establish the identity of its museums through innovation
May 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Telecomm Day: An industry expert's take on advancements and innovations transforming this sector in India
May 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Making UPI payments using credit cards — can it derail your financial discipline?
May 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read