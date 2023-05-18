This year, the Kerala SSLC examinations were held from March 9 to March 29 across 2,960 centres. Approximately 4.19 lakh students appeared for the exams.

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exam results for the year 2023 are expected to be released on May 19, according to reports. V Sivankutty, Kerala's Minister for General Education, earlier announced that it will be declared on May 20, but now it has been preponed. The Kerala SSLC results will be officially declared at 3 pm on Saturday, a few reports suggest.

The Kerala board Class 10 results will be available on official websites—results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in- once the results are out.

The SSLC results are anticipated to be announced by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at a press conference. During the conference, the pass percentage, exam attendance, and other relevant details will be shared. Additionally, information regarding result re-checking procedures and the Save A Year (SAY) exams will also be provided.

For students who do not qualify for the SSLC exams, the SAY exam offers another opportunity to pass Class 10. It serves as a supplementary exam that enables students to improve their results.

To check their marks online, students need to follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) at https://keralaresults.nic.in/.

Look for the "SSLC Results" or "Class 10 Results" section on the homepage.

Click on the provided link to access your SSLC result.

Enter your roll number and other necessary details.

Click on the "Submit" or "Get Result" button.

The screen will display the Kerala SSLC result for 2023.

It is recommended to save a printout or take a screenshot of the result for future reference.