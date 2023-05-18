English
Kerala SSLC result 2023 to be out on May 19: Follow these steps to check score

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 5:48:34 PM IST (Updated)

This year, the Kerala SSLC examinations were held from March 9 to March 29 across 2,960 centres. Approximately 4.19 lakh students appeared for the exams.

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exam results for the year 2023 are expected to be released on May 19, according to reports. V Sivankutty, Kerala's Minister for General Education, earlier announced that it will be declared on May 20, but now it has been preponed. The Kerala SSLC results will be officially declared at 3 pm on Saturday, a few reports suggest.

The Kerala board Class 10 results will be available on official websites—results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in- once the results are out.
