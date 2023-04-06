Kerala Samastha Exam result 2023 released: Here is how to check details

The exam was conducted in the month of March as per schedule for classes 5, 7, 10, and 12. As per the official website of Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board, approximately 10,000 Madrasas are associated with it

The results of the Kerala Madrasa public examination for 2023 were announced on Thursday by the Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board. Students can check and download their results online on the official website, https://samastha.in/.

The exam was conducted in the month of March as per schedule for classes 5, 7, 10, and 12. Every year, students enrolled in Kerala-based Islamic schools take the Kerala Madrasa Public Examination, which is administered by the state's Islamic education board, Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board.

Here is how to check your result:

Visit the official website of Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board at https://samastha.in/

· On the homepage click on the “Examination” tab

· From the drop-down menu click on the “Public Exam Result” option

· Select your class

· Enter your registration number and Date of Birth

· Click on “Submit” and your result will be displayed on the screen you can download it for future reference.

Candidates can also directly click on https://result.samastha.info/ to visit the result page.

An official notification was issued stating “All necessary arrangements have been made to declare the results of the examination. The results will be released on the official website of the Board, and students can check their results by entering their roll numbers.”

As per the official website of Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board, approximately 10,000 Madrasas are associated with it. About 140 textbooks in English, Arabic, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Urdu, have been released by the Board so far for use in madrasa classes. Lessons on moral principles, environmental studies, a secular vision and purpose, the eradication of communism and terrorism, and material that promotes religious harmony and patriotism are all included in the curriculum and syllabus.