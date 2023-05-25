Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results to be declared today, check important details here

This year, the Plus 2 and VHSE exams were conducted by the DHSE from March 10 to March 30, at various examination centres across the state. Once the results are declared, the link to check scores will be activated on the official website - results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is set to release the results of the Kerala Board Plus 2/intermediate or Class 12 final examinations at 3 PM today, May 25. As per reports, the results will be declared by the State Education Minister V Sivankutty in the Secretariat PRD Chamber at a press conference.

After the media briefing by the minister, the link to check the results will be activated on the official website results.kite.kerala.gov.in at around 4 PM for all students.

Here's how to check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website portals of the DHSE at Go to the official website portals of the DHSE at results.kite.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the HSE or VHSE result 2023 displayed on the home page or under the notice section.

Step 3: Log in to the result portal by entering the given login credentials such as your DHSE roll number, date of birth, etc., and click on submit.

Step 4: Upon successful login, your Plus 2 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the Class 12 result carefully and download it.

Here’s the list of official websites to check DHSE Plus 2 Results

This year, the Plus 2 and VHSE exams were conducted by the DHSE from March 10 to March 30, at various examination centres across Kerala.

As per the official records, over 9 lakh students enrolled for the higher secondary first-year and second-year exams and a total of 60,000 VHSE students appeared for the Kerala board exams.

Last year, the pass percentage for the Plus 2 and VHSE exams was recorded at 88.37 percent.

Meanwhile, the Kerala SSLC results were earlier declared on May 19, and as per the official release, the overall percentage in the SSLC exams was recorded at 99.70 percent.

