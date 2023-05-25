English
Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results to be declared today, check important details here

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results to be declared today, check important details here

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results to be declared today, check important details here
By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 3:34:04 PM IST (Published)

This year, the Plus 2 and VHSE exams were conducted by the DHSE from March 10 to March 30, at various examination centres across the state. Once the results are declared, the link to check scores will be activated on the official website - results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is set to release the results of the Kerala Board Plus 2/intermediate or Class 12 final examinations at 3 PM today, May 25. As per reports, the results will be declared by the State Education Minister V Sivankutty in the Secretariat PRD Chamber at a press conference.

After the media briefing by the minister, the link to check the results will be activated on the official website results.kite.kerala.gov.in at around 4 PM for all students.
ALSO READ |
Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 result declared: Pass percentage, how to check scores and other details
X