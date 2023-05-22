Kerala Board will announce Plus 2 results on May 25, here is how to the check score

Although the exact time for the release of the Plus 2 results has not been specified, it is anticipated that the results will be announced during the afternoon session.
The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has released the date for the declaration of the results of Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results. According to the announcement made by Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty, the Class 12 results will be announced on May 25 through its official website. The students can check their results at the official website of KBPE—https://www.kbpe.org/. A total of 4,42,067 students took the DSHE Plus 2 exams this year, which were administered by the Kerala board from March 10 to March 30. The minister will be announcing the students' performance, the total pass percentage, the number of students who received all A+ grades, and other exam-related information.
ALSO READ |
KBPE Class 12 results: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official website of KBPE–https://www.kbpe.org/
Step 2: On the homepage, select the DHSE Class 12 result link.
Step 3: Enter the requested information such as registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: The result will be displayed on your home screen.
Step 5: Download and take the printout of the result.
Students can also check their scores via SMS. They have to send the message to 56263 in this format. KERALA<SPACE<REGISTRATION NUMBER.
The appeared students are requested to check their details carefully such as their name, subject scores, overall scores, registration number and others. If there is any mistake in the scorecard, the students should immediately contact their school authorities.
Although the exact time for the release of board results has not been specified, it is anticipated that the results will be announced during the afternoon session. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the results.
Recently, KBPE has also announced the results of the Class 10 exam. As per the results, there are 68,604 students that received all A+ grades in the SSLC examination this year. Compared to last year, 2,581 schools recorded a pass percentage of 100% in Kerala SSLC results in 2023.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: May 22, 2023 12:04 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Six-year-old girls in a Punjab village dream of making it big in the Women's Premier League
May 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Energy security — an academic's take on why nuclear can't be a loner at the G20’s people-centric energy transition agenda
May 21, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Investment winter in startup world — here's what the impacts of high valuation and limited cheap funds are
May 20, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Sidda vs DK— here's what the new dawn of power in Karnataka has in store for Congress
May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read