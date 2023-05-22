Kerala Board will announce Plus 2 results on May 25, check results at https://www.kbpe.org/

By CNBCTV18.com

Although the exact time for the release of the Plus 2 results has not been specified, it is anticipated that the results will be announced during the afternoon session.

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has released the date for the declaration of the results of Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results. According to the announcement made by Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty, the Class 12 results will be announced on May 25 through its official website. The students can check their results at the official website of KBPE— https://www.kbpe.org/ . A total of 4,42,067 students took the DSHE Plus 2 exams this year, which were administered by the Kerala board from March 10 to March 30. The minister will be announcing the students' performance, the total pass percentage, the number of students who received all A+ grades, and other exam-related information.

KBPE Class 12 results: How to check Step 1: Go to the official website of KBPE– Go to the official website of KBPE– https://www.kbpe.org/ Step 2: On the homepage, select the DHSE Class 12 result link. Step 3: Enter the requested information such as registration number and date of birth. Step 4: The result will be displayed on your home screen. Step 5: Download and take the printout of the result. Students can also check their scores via SMS. They have to send the message to 56263 in this format. KERALA<SPACE<REGISTRATION NUMBER.