KCET Result 2023 to be declared today check when, where and how to download

The KCET examination was conducted from May 20th to 21st, 2023, at various centers throughout the state. The provisional answer key was released on May 26th, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until May 30th.
The Karnataka CET 2023 result is to be released today on the official websites. Once declared students will be able to check their scores on the official websites, www.kea.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in.
According to S. Ramya, ED, KEA in a press release on Wednesday-results for UG CET will be published by the Karnataka Examination Authority on June 15th at 9:30 am. Candidates are advised to visit either kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official websites, to check their results.
Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, will announce the results at the KEA office on June 15th at 9:30 am. The link to access the results will be activated on the KEA website after 11:00 am.
KCET 2023: The steps to download the KCET 2023 results are as follows
The KCET examination was conducted from May 20th to 21st, 2023, at various centers throughout the state. The provisional answer key was released on May 26th, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until May 30th.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Third Eye | Here's how replenishing structures gaining currency in securitisation
Jun 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD's Bhuj radar operational just 48 hours prior to anticipated landfall | EXCLUSIVE
Jun 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mind Matters | To the Brink and Back (Part-2): A rubble-strewn road to recovery
Jun 13, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Bank of Baroda's outgoing MD & CEO has a lesson on how to turn a stock into a market darling
Jun 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read