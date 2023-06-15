KCET Result 2023 to be declared today check when, where and how to download

By CNBCTV18.com

The KCET examination was conducted from May 20th to 21st, 2023, at various centers throughout the state. The provisional answer key was released on May 26th, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until May 30th.

The Karnataka CET 2023 result is to be released today on the official websites. Once declared students will be able to check their scores on the official websites, www.kea.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in

According to S. Ramya, ED, KEA in a press release on Wednesday-results for UG CET will be published by the Karnataka Examination Authority on June 15th at 9:30 am. Candidates are advised to visit either kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official websites, to check their results. Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, will announce the results at the KEA office on June 15th at 9:30 am. The link to access the results will be activated on the KEA website after 11:00 am.