CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsKCET Result 2023 to be declared today check when, where and how to download

KCET Result 2023 to be declared today check when, where and how to download

KCET Result 2023 to be declared today check when, where and how to download
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 8:38:48 AM IST (Published)

The KCET examination was conducted from May 20th to 21st, 2023, at various centers throughout the state. The provisional answer key was released on May 26th, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until May 30th.

The Karnataka CET 2023 result is to be released today on the official websites. Once declared students will be able to check their scores on the official websites, www.kea.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in.

According to S. Ramya, ED, KEA in a press release on Wednesday-results for UG CET will be published by the Karnataka Examination Authority on June 15th at 9:30 am. Candidates are advised to visit either kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official websites, to check their results.
Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, will announce the results at the KEA office on June 15th at 9:30 am. The link to access the results will be activated on the KEA website after 11:00 am.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X