The KCET exams were held on May 20 and May 2022 at 592 centres, out of which 121 centres were in Bengaluru. The announcement of results was reportedly delayed due to a mismatch in data.

The Karnataka CET 2023 result is likely to be released this week on the official websites. As per the latest reports, results are expected to be out on June 14, or June 15. However, the official date and time of the release have not been confirmed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. Once declared students will be able to check their scores on the official websites, www.kea.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in

“It was scheduled on Monday, June 12. However, due to some internal checkings, the results will be announced on June 14,” the Indian Express quoted a KEA official as saying.

According to reports, KEA encountered a mismatch in the Revenue Document data for candidates applying for reservations, which caused the delay in the announcement of results. The correction window for the same closed at 11 AM today, June 12.

The authorities have not yet given a specific date for the result, but they will be ready for publishing by June 14, as per the report. The authority may delay the announcement of the results until the morning of June 15 to ensure that the candidates have enough time to reach out to the authority in case they have queries.

This year, a total of 2.60 lakh students registered for the Karnataka CET exams out of which nearly 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exams. Out of the total candidates who registered for the exams, 1.4 lakh were girls and about 1.21 lakh were boys.

As a first, this year the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducted the CET for BSc Nursing courses as well.

After the announcement of the KCET 2023 result, the KEA will release the counselling schedule for the qualified candidates.

The KCET is an entrance test conducted for the selection of candidates for admission into Medical, Dental, Engineering / Architecture, Farm Science and other professional courses across the government colleges and other participating institutions in the state.