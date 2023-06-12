The KCET exams were held on May 20 and May 2022 at 592 centres, out of which 121 centres were in Bengaluru. The announcement of results was reportedly delayed due to a mismatch in data.

The Karnataka CET 2023 result is likely to be released this week on the official websites. As per the latest reports, results are expected to be out on June 14, or June 15. However, the official date and time of the release have not been confirmed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. Once declared students will be able to check their scores on the official websites, www.kea.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in

“It was scheduled on Monday, June 12. However, due to some internal checkings, the results will be announced on June 14,” the Indian Express quoted a KEA official as saying.

According to reports, KEA encountered a mismatch in the Revenue Document data for candidates applying for reservations, which caused the delay in the announcement of results. The correction window for the same closed at 11 AM today, June 12.