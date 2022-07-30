KCET result 2022 to be declared at 11 am today: How to view results

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to declare the Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) results 2022 today at 11 am. After the official announcement, the KCET scores will be available on the official websites – kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Here is how to check Karnataka CET result 2022:

Step 1: Visit Visit kea.kar.nic.in , the official website of Karnataka CET

Step 2: Find and click on the link for KCET result 2022 displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login window will open where you need to enter the registration number and other required details and click on ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Your Karnataka CET result 2022 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download the KCET result 2022 and take a printout for future use

The KCET 2022 was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18. This year a total of 2,16,525 students appeared for the state-level entrance test in Karnataka.

Along with KCET results, the KEA will also publish the toppers' lists in each stream along with the cut-off scores.

The provisional answer key for the entrance test was released on June 22. Earlier the KEA had asked candidates to enter their Class 12 board exam marks in the relevant subjects, since it will be considered while preparing the rank lists.

As per reports, the KCET result will be prepared by giving 50 percent weightage to relevant theory papers of Class 12 board exams and 50 percent weightage to the entrance test marks.

After the announcement of KCET results, the KEA will begin the counselling process for admission to UG courses.