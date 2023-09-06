KCET 2023 second round seat allotment results today; Check details

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is going to declare the results of seat allotment for the second round of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 counselling today, September 6. Candidates can access the results of the second round of Undergraduate (UG) counselling at the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority.

According to the official notification by KEA, the second-round seat allotment results for KCET 2023 which includes courses like Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and BSc Nursing will be announced after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6. The authority also informed that the candidates who have been allotted a dental seat, need to cancel the previously allotted seat before the process to consider the second round seat allotment.

Earlier, the first round of KCET 2023 seat allotment results were announced on August 17.

How to check the KCET 2023 round 2 seat allotment result?

Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on “KCET 2nd round seat allotment result 2023 list”.

Enter the required login credentials such as registration number and date of birth or password.

Click on “Submit” after cross-checking the details.

The KCET 2023 second-round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the KCET 2023 second-round seat allotment result.

Keep a hard copy of the KCET seat allotment result 2023 for future reference.

Documents required for KCET 2023 round 2 seat allotment counselling

At the time of counselling, candidates who have been selected for the second round seat allotment must carry the below-mentioned documents.

KCET application form.

KCET admit card.

UGCET application fee payment receipt.

Two passport-size photos.

Caste certificate (if required).

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and mark sheet.

2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) mark sheet and certificate.

Parent’s residential proof.

Kannada medium certificate (if the candidate has pursued education in Kannada medium school from Class 1 to 10).

The second round of the counselling process involves allocating the candidates based on the number of vacant seats remaining after the first round of the counselling process. The candidates will have the option to review and select the colleges that have been assigned to them.

The selected students can proceed with admission if they are satisfied with the allotted seat or else they can wait for the next round of seat allotment.

The results of the KCET exams were announced by KEA on June 15, this year.