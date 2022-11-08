KARTET Answer Key 2022 to be released this weekend: Check details

The Karnataka TET 2022 answer key will be released this weekend on the official website, sts.karnataka.gov.in or schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
The School Education Department of Karnataka is set to release the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key 2022 this weekend. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website of the School Education Department at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event
IST1 Min(s) Read
Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize
IST4 Min(s) Read
Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal
IST4 Min(s) Read
Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh tweeted, “The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) has been conducted smoothly. Out of the total candidates who have applied, 92 percent of the candidates have appeared for the examination. The answer key will be published by this weekend.”
ALSO READ:
The answer key will be released either on Saturday, November 12 or Sunday, November 13.
Here is how to download KARTET Answer Key
Step 1: Go to the official website of the School Education Department at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
Step 2: Find and click on the link for KARTET Answer Key 2022 link displayed on the home page.
Step 3: Enter your credentials and click on submit to log in.
Step 4: The KARTET answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the KARTET answer key and download it to keep a copy of it.
The Karnataka TET Exam is a state-level examination conducted for the recruitment of teachers for various vacancies in Karnataka government schools.
The KARTET exam was held in offline mode on November 6. The duration of the paper was a total of 2 hours and 30 minutes.
The exam was conducted in two shifts, Paper I for recruitment of teachers for classes 1 to 5 and Paper II for recruitment for teachers of classes 6 to 8.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!