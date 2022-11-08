Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeeducation News

    KARTET Answer Key 2022 to be released this weekend: Check details

    KARTET Answer Key 2022 to be released this weekend: Check details

    KARTET Answer Key 2022 to be released this weekend: Check details
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The Karnataka TET 2022 answer key will be released this weekend on the official website, sts.karnataka.gov.in or schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

    The School Education Department of Karnataka is set to release the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key 2022 this weekend. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website of the School Education Department at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    IST1 Min(s) Read

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh tweeted, “The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) has been conducted smoothly. Out of the total candidates who have applied, 92 percent of the candidates have appeared for the examination. The answer key will be published by this weekend.”
    ALSO READ:
    22 MBBS seats at this Chhattisgarh college withdrawn from NEET UG Counselling 2022; here is why
    The answer key will be released either on Saturday, November 12 or Sunday, November 13.
     
     
    Here is how to download KARTET Answer Key
    Step 1: Go to the official website of the School Education Department at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
    Step 2: Find and click on the link for KARTET Answer Key 2022 link displayed on the home page.
    Step 3: Enter your credentials and click on submit to log in.
    Step 4: The KARTET answer key will be displayed on the screen.
    Step 5: Check the KARTET answer key and download it to keep a copy of it.
    The Karnataka TET Exam is a state-level examination conducted for the recruitment of teachers for various vacancies in Karnataka government schools.
    The KARTET exam was held in offline mode on November 6. The duration of the paper was a total of 2 hours and 30 minutes.
    The exam was conducted in two shifts, Paper I for recruitment of teachers for classes 1 to 5 and Paper II for recruitment for teachers of classes 6 to 8.
    ALSO READ: NEET UG 2022 counselling registrations begins: Check how to apply and other details
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Government jobsKarnatakaKarnataka governmentTeacherteachers posts

    Next Article

    22 MBBS seats at this Chhattisgarh college withdrawn from NEET UG Counselling 2022; here is why

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng