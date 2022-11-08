KARTET Answer Key 2022 to be released this weekend: Check details

By CNBCTV18.com

The Karnataka TET 2022 answer key will be released this weekend on the official website, sts.karnataka.gov.in or schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The School Education Department of Karnataka is set to release the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key 2022 this weekend. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website of the School Education Department at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh tweeted, “The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) has been conducted smoothly. Out of the total candidates who have applied, 92 percent of the candidates have appeared for the examination. The answer key will be published by this weekend.”

The answer key will be released either on Saturday, November 12 or Sunday, November 13.

Here is how to download KARTET Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website of the School Education Department at Go to the official website of the School Education Department at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link for KARTET Answer Key 2022 link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your credentials and click on submit to log in.

Step 4: The KARTET answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the KARTET answer key and download it to keep a copy of it.

The Karnataka TET Exam is a state-level examination conducted for the recruitment of teachers for various vacancies in Karnataka government schools.

The KARTET exam was held in offline mode on November 6. The duration of the paper was a total of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The exam was conducted in two shifts, Paper I for recruitment of teachers for classes 1 to 5 and Paper II for recruitment for teachers of classes 6 to 8.