Karnataka to remover NEP for higher studies, here's what it means for students

Now that the state government in Karnataka has announced scrapping NEP this would mean that the UG and PG norms under the NEP won't be applicable in the colleges and universities in Karnataka from next academic year.

Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be phased out from the state's higher education institutions, starting the upcoming academic year. In addition, the Congress-led government is preparing to establish a committee, comprising representatives from both school and higher education departments, aimed at formulating a State Education Policy tailored for Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah made this significant announcement during a gathering hosted at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office. He clarified that the NEP, previously put into motion by the preceding BJP administration, will be completely discarded commencing the subsequent academic year, while still remaining effective for the ongoing academic term.

"Prior to the abolition of the NEP, certain essential preparations need to be undertaken. Given the current circumstances, there wasn't sufficient time for such preparations this year. The academic year had already commenced by the time election results were announced and the new government was formed. Thus, the NEP will be continued this year to ensure minimal disruption to students amidst an ongoing academic session," Siddaramaiah elaborated.

He further highlighted that the NEP had encountered widespread opposition from students, parents, lecturers, and educators alike. Criticising the BJP for unilaterally implementing the NEP within the state without universal adoption across the nation, Siddaramaiah suggested that this approach failed to consider the best interests of the students.

The Congress party, victorious in the state Assembly elections, had previously pledged to eliminate the NEP. The party had colloquially referred to the NEP as the 'Nagpur Education Policy,' humorously alluding to the headquarters of the RSS.

During a meeting in June with the Minister of Higher Education, MC Sudhakar, the vice-chancellors of public universities outlined the challenges they were grappling with in implementing certain aspects of the policy. They expressed reservations, particularly concerning the shortage of adequately qualified faculty to teach open elective subjects under the NEP, hindering the offering of multidisciplinary courses, among other related concerns.

What this mean for students in Karnataka?

With the recent decision, a significant shift is set to occur, rendering the Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) norms of the NEP inapplicable to colleges and universities in Karnataka starting from the upcoming academic year.

Among the notable reforms introduced by the NEP was the introduction of multiple entry and exit options. Under this framework, UG programs could be completed in either three or four years, depending on the chosen career trajectory. The UG curriculum encompassed various milestones, including a certificate after the first year, an advanced diploma after the second year, a Bachelor's degree after three years, and a research-oriented Bachelor’s degree after four years.

This innovative approach permitted UG students to leverage their accumulated Academic Bank of Credit from diverse higher education institutions and seamlessly transfer credits between institutes at their discretion. Meanwhile, the PG stream was restructured to comprise either one or two years in duration. Notably, the traditional Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) program will be phased out under this new system.

It also implemented setting up multidisciplinary education and research universities or MERUs in or near each district. According to the government, MERU’s will be at part with IITs and IIMs .

Further there will be one single regulator for all higher education streams except legal and medicine. The existing regulators will be merged and a new bill will be introduced in the Parliament to facilitate this.