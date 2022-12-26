Candidates, who appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination, will be able to check and download the result by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 result will be released on December 29 by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). As per the notification, the results will be released after 4 pm. Candidates can check their Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in . The Karnataka Examinations Authority has also released a notification for the detailed document verification process, which will take place between January 3 and January 13.

Here is how to download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result once released.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at Go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads, “Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result” on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, in the specified fields to enter the portal.

Step 4: Your Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result will appear on the screen. Download the PGCET scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

As per the official notification, the document verification process for eligible PGCET 2022 candidates applying for MBA, MCA, ME, M Tech, and M Arch programmes will be conducted in accordance with the schedule previously announced.

The PGCET 2022 document verification will be done at the helpline centres in Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, and Davangere.

The document verification process will be completed at once for all the candidate's eligible programmes in all disciplines.

Candidates are advised to carry all the necessary original documents along with the attested photocopies to the verification centres.

The Karnataka PGCET exam is conducted to select candidates seeking admission into PG courses including MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech. and M Arch through various colleges in the state of Karnataka.