education News

Karnataka KCET 2022 round 2 allotment result today: Here is how to check

Through KCET counselling 2022, eligible candidates will be able to get admissions in engineering, architecture, veterinary, BPharm, farm sciences, and other programmes.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be declared today after 11:00 AM. Once released, candidates can check the results via the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. They need to enter their CET number on the login window to access the results. Earlier, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) was going to publish the round 2 seat allotment list on Monday at 4 pm.

ALSO READ:
ICSI announces CS Executive Entrance Test results: Here is how to check
Students who see their names in the allotment list have time until November 24 to exercise their choices. After completing the choice filling round, candidates must submit the fees for choice 1 or 2 during banking hours from November 23 to November 25. Candidates, who have picked Choice 1, must report to colleges by November 26 at 5:30 pm.
On November 19, the KCET web options entry deadline was extended to November 20, allowing candidates to change or rearrange their choices.
KCET 2022 Counselling: Steps to check the result.
Step 1. Go to the online portal of KEA.
Step 2. Click on the admissions tab, and a drop-down menu will appear on the screen.
ALSO READ:  These government jobs for MBBS degree holders are up for grabs
Step 3. Choose UGCET 2022.
Step 4. Now, click on the link to the result.
Step 5. Provide your login credentials and submit.
Step 6. The result list will be shortly displayed.
Step 7. Take a printout for future reference.
Those who are eagerly awaiting the allotment list to come out are advised to keep an eye on the official website of KEA for the latest updates.
This year's KCET exam was held from June 16 to 18. The academic calendar has been pushed back due to a big controversy over evaluating repeaters' grades. The case was heard in the High Court, and the marks were re-evaluated after the normalisation process.
ALSO READ: Last date to apply for CLAT 2023 today: Here's how to apply and other details
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
