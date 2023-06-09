Karnataka drivers have job opportunities in Europe; Salary, facilities and other details here

For the said job, there is no education qualification required. But, aspirants should possess an Indian heavy truck licence obtained before 2009. They should also have good communication skills.

Do you know how to drive a bus or a truck? Can you speak decent English? Well, you may just have a chance to move to Europe and earn four to five times more than what you must be earning now!

Well, this is definitely not a job scam that we are talking about here. International Migration Centre – Karnataka (IMC-K) is recruiting bus and truck drivers to work in Poland and Hungary respectively. IMC-K comes under the department of skill development and entrepreneurship and livelihood of the government of Karnataka. This is the first time such hiring is happening in the state, said district counsellor Mohit giving details of the job.

For the said job, there is no education qualification required. But, aspirants should possess an Indian heavy truck licence obtained before 2009. They should also have good communication skills.

Their driving skills will be tested in an automated driving test track in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on 20th and 21st of June 2023. Once selected the candidates will be given six months training during which they will get a stipend of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. Air ticket and VISA will be free of cost and salary in respective countries when converted to Indian rupees will be Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh per month, said officials of the department.