Karnataka drivers have job opportunities in Europe; Salary, facilities and other details here

By Soumya Kalasa  Jun 9, 2023 6:15:58 PM IST (Updated)

For the said job, there is no education qualification required. But, aspirants should possess an Indian heavy truck licence obtained before 2009. They should also have good communication skills.

Do you know how to drive a bus or a truck? Can you speak decent English? Well, you may just have a chance to move to Europe and earn four to five times more than what you must be earning now!

Well, this is definitely not a job scam that we are talking about here. International Migration Centre – Karnataka (IMC-K) is recruiting bus and truck drivers to work in Poland and Hungary respectively. IMC-K comes under the department of skill development and entrepreneurship and livelihood of the government of Karnataka. This is the first time such hiring is happening in the state, said district counsellor Mohit giving details of the job.
