Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 Admit Cards to be out soon: Here is how to download

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is likely to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 admit cards soon on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to download the KCET 2023 admit card.

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 20 and May 21, and the Kannada language Test will be held on May 22.

The provisional answer key is likely to be released on May 25 and results are expected to be declared in June, according to reports.

Here’s how to download KCET 2023 Admit Card online:

Step 1: Go to the official website portal of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link provided for the KCET 2023 hall ticket on the home page.

Step 3: A new login page will open where candidates need to enter all the required login details.

Step 4: Upon successful login, the KCET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: View the admit card carefully and download it to get a hard copy for the exam.

The KCET 2023 admit card will contain information such as the date and time of the exam, reporting time, address of the exam centre, examination day guidelines, and other important instructions.

Once the admit cards are released, all candidates are requested to cautiously check the details and in case there are any factual errors or spelling mistakes, candidates must report it to the concerned authorities immediately.

This year, the KCET 2023 exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10:30 AM and conclude at 11:50 AM. While the second shift will start at 2:30 PM and end at 3:50 PM. As per the official schedule, the KCET 2023 result is expected to be declared by the authority on June 12.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority to select candidates for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in private, private unaided and government institutes across the state of Karnataka.