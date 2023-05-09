English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsKarnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 Admit Cards to be out soon: Here is how to download

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 Admit Cards to be out soon: Here is how to download

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 Admit Cards to be out soon: Here is how to download
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 10:53:48 AM IST (Published)

This year, the KCET 2023 exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10:30 AM and conclude at 11:50 AM. While the second shift will start at 2:30 PM and end at 3:50 PM.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is likely to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 admit cards soon on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to download the KCET 2023 admit card.

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 20 and May 21, and the Kannada language Test will be held on May 22.
ALSO READ |
 2023 Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result declared: Steps to check scores, pass percentage and more
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X