Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 Admit Cards to be out soon: Here is how to download

This year, the KCET 2023 exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10:30 AM and conclude at 11:50 AM. While the second shift will start at 2:30 PM and end at 3:50 PM.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is likely to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 admit cards soon on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to download the KCET 2023 admit card.

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 20 and May 21, and the Kannada language Test will be held on May 22.

