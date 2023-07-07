Karnataka will have a new education policy of its own, and not go with the central policy

Karnataka Budget 2023: "A new scheme is being implemented with the aim of providing quality education to the students and equal opportunities for all," said state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state will be scrapping the national education policy (NEP) and will instead be introducing the state's. Rs 80 crore has been earmarked to strengthen the learning of 33 lakh students under the new education scheme 'Marusinchana', the CM said as he announced the Karnataka state budget 2023.

"A new scheme is being implemented with the aim of providing quality education to the students and equal opportunities for all," he said. Under the new scheme, the state government is also looking at equipping one-and-a-half lakh students who are behind in learning for matriculation examinations.

Two months ago, Karnataka's Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi had also mentioned that the state would not implement the new National Education Policy, and would announce a decision regarding the same soon, The Hindu had reported. He had said the state government had always opposed the new NEP and that it was damaging to the education sector and not in the best interests of the students. He had said the CM would constitute a an experts committee which would study the NEP's ill effects and accordingly recommend action.

And last week, higher education minister MC Sudhakar had confirmed that the state would have a state education police in place of the NEP and would implement it in phases, Deccan Herald had reported.

Other state budget provisions for students

The other state budgt provisions for school education included construction of new toilet complexes in 5,775 schools as well as 150 colleges, depending the student-strength.The project would cost Rs 200 crore and would be taken up with the MGNREGS. The state also allocated Rs 100 crore for 3,833 dilapidated, old school buildings as well as 724 pre-university college rooms. Each government primary and high school would get a grant of Rs 20,000 to Rs 45,000 for maintenance of the structures. This fiscal Rs 153 crore worth of grants would be provided to about 47,272 schools as well as 1,231 PU colleges.