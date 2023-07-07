Karnataka will have a new education policy of its own, and not go with the central policy

Karnataka Budget 2023: "A new scheme is being implemented with the aim of providing quality education to the students and equal opportunities for all," said state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state will be scrapping the national education policy (NEP) and will instead be introducing the state's. Rs 80 crore has been earmarked to strengthen the learning of 33 lakh students under the new education scheme 'Marusinchana', the CM said as he announced the Karnataka state budget 2023.

"A new scheme is being implemented with the aim of providing quality education to the students and equal opportunities for all," he said. Under the new scheme, the state government is also looking at equipping one-and-a-half lakh students who are behind in learning for matriculation examinations.

Two months ago, Karnataka's Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi had also mentioned that the state would not implement the new National Education Policy, and would announce a decision regarding the same soon, The Hindu had reported. He had said the state government had always opposed the new NEP and that it was damaging to the education sector and not in the best interests of the students. He had said the CM would constitute a an experts committee which would study the NEP's ill effects and accordingly recommend action.