Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023 out today: How to check

The results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Examination 2023 are out today. Check the results on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 today. Students who took the examination for the second Pre-University Course (PUC) can check their results from the official website at karresults.nic.in . To check the Karnataka Supplemental Results 2023 PUC online, candidates will need to provide their registration number and the combination of subjects chosen. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Examination 2023 was held from May 22 to June 2.

Candidates were required to score at least 35 percent to pass the Karnataka Class 12 exam in 2023 . Karnataka Class 12 supplementary exams were held in two shifts: the morning shift from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM and the afternoon shift from 2:15 PM to 5:30 PM.

Students who could not pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams in 2023 appeared for supplementary exams later. Karnataka's 2nd PUC results for 2023 were declared on April 21. The overall passing percentage was 74.67 percent, and 7.26 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Websites to check results:

The official website is karresults.nic.in ; however, one can also check the results on other websites like

How to check results:

First, visit the official website for results: karresults.nic.in.

After landing on the homepage, click on the 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023' option.

Enter the registration number and other details that are required.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

Karnataka's 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023 will appear.

Download a copy.

Print and keep the hard copy for future use.