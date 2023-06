Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023 out today: How to check

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 today. Students who took the examination for the second Pre-University Course (PUC) can check their results from the official website at karresults.nic.in . To check the Karnataka Supplemental Results 2023 PUC online, candidates will need to provide their registration number and the combination of subjects chosen. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Examination 2023 was held from May 22 to June 2.