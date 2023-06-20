Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023 out today: How to check

2 Min(s) Read
The results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Examination 2023 are out today. Check the results on the official website, karresults.nic.in.
The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 today. Students who took the examination for the second Pre-University Course (PUC) can check their results from the official website at karresults.nic.in. To check the Karnataka Supplemental Results 2023 PUC online, candidates will need to provide their registration number and the combination of subjects chosen. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Examination 2023 was held from May 22 to June 2.
Candidates were required to score at least 35 percent to pass the Karnataka Class 12 exam in 2023. Karnataka Class 12 supplementary exams were held in two shifts: the morning shift from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM and the afternoon shift from 2:15 PM to 5:30 PM.
