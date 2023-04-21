Karnataka 2nd PUC results out, check toppers and result link here

One of the most important measures taken by the Karnataka School Evaluation and Assessment Board to raise the pass rate this year was , the announcement that this time, the question paper for every topic will include 20 multiple-choice questions in order to align with the CBSE board and other state boards in India.

The Class 12 results of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board have been released today. Candidates who took the exams can now see their results at karesults.nic.in, the official website.

The overall pass percentage was reported to be 74.67 percent, which is a significant improvement from the 61.88 percent from the previous year. 7,27,923 students enrolled for the exam this year; 7,25,821 of those were eligible, and 7,02,067 of those took the test. 5,24,209 students have been declared to have passed this year's Class 12 exams, according to the data by the Board.

According to a report by the Indian Express, 2,704 students out of a total of 5,335 received a perfect score (100/100) in mathematics, followed by 3,475 students in accounting and 5,335 in computer science. This year, 1,09,509 students earned distinction (85 percent or higher), whereas 77,371 received a third- or pass-class grade (less than 50 percent). Grace marks of 5 percent have been handed to around 15,000 pupils.

Also read: UGC recommends universities to use local languages in teaching and exams

The Dakshina Kannada district has earned the top spot among districts with 95.33 percent. Next with 95.24 percent is Udupi. With 62.98 percent, Yadgir has secured last place.

Students who did not earn 35 percent of the possible points must now appear for a make-up test or compartment, reported Indian Express.

One of the most important measures taken by the Karnataka School Evaluation and Assessment Board to raise the pass rate this year was , the announcement that this time, the question paper for every topic will include 20 multiple-choice questions in order to align with the CBSE board and other state boards in India.

The Department of Undergraduate Education (PU Board) administers the PUC annual examination each year. The need for mandatory attendance of 75 percent from this year has been reinstated. As a result, 4,492 students won't be taking the second PUC exam of the year.