Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 Out: Follow these steps to view scores

All candidates who appeared for the PUC 1st exams can check their results on result.dkpucpa.com, the official website portal of the exam.

The Pre-University Certificate (PUC) 2023 first year exam results have been declared by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka today, March 31. The results have been announced for all three – science, commerce and arts— streams on the official website. Candidates, who appeared for PUC 1 exam, can check the result on the official website at result.dkpucpa.com

Here’s how to check Karnataka 1st PUC Result online:

Step 1: Visit Visit result.dkpucpa.com the official website portal for checking results

Step 2: Click on the PUC 1 result 2023 link displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth to login to the portal

Step 4: Your PUC 1 result will be displayed on the screen, download the PUC 1 result for further reference

Students who qualify in the 1st PUC exam will be able to take admission in 2nd PUC colleges in Karnataka.

The PUC 1st exams were held between 20 February and 3 March across the state of Karnataka.

The PUC exams are conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). The 1st PUC exam is conducted after the examination for Class 11. The board sets the rules and regulations for the exam and prescribes the syllabus as well.

Meanwhile, Karnataka 2nd PUC exam results are expected to be released in May 2023, as per an NDTV report. The 2 PUC exams were conducted between March 9 and March 29.

Over 7.27 lakh students from 5,716 colleges appeared for the 2nd PUC exam this year from various colleges of the state. As per the official information, 2,34,815 students appeared from the arts stream, 2,44,129 from science and 2,47,269 from commerce stream.

On a separate note, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is also conducting the SSLC exam for language papers including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Telugu, English, and Sanskrit.