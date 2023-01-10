JPMorgan will pay ‘$30,000 annual restaurant budget’ in New York for this role

The company’s restaurant review platform The Infatuation is looking to hire an editor for its New York City office.

Salary and perks are as much a reason to join a new company as the role itself. JPMorgan Chase, the American financial services company, is offering a very interesting job perk – a $30,000 annual restaurant budget. The company’s restaurant review platform The Infatuation is looking to hire an editor for its New York City office and it is offering a “$30,000 annual restaurant budget for dining out” in New York City.

The company says that the job is “an editing job and also very much an eating job” and expects ideal candidates to have knowledge about “the city (the entire city, not just buzzy neighbourhoods) and its restaurants - from the newcomers to the long-time classics (and everything in between).”

The restaurant budget perk comes out to about $2,500 (Rs 2 lakh) a month for eating out. The editor will be responsible for editing the reviews, guides and newsletters published by The Infatuation NYC. Other responsibilities include researching the cultural context of various cuisines, dishes, and neighbourhoods as well as managing a team of writers. The organisation is looking for editors with at least five years of experience.

“You’re the kind of person who plans trips around what you’re going to eat, and you’re the friend in the group who picks the restaurant,” the listing reads.

The sizeable perk is offered along with a salary in the range of $85,000 to $130,000. However, if you’re looking to apply for the position, be warned that the rent alone in New York City will eat around 40 percent of your salary. The median monthly rent for a 1 BR apartment is $3,901 or $46,812 yearly, according to apartment marketplace RentHop.

