JoSAA seat allocation result for round 1 to be released soon: Check date, how to view results

Candidates who successfully cleared the JEE Mains 2023 and JEE Advanced 2023 exams will be eligible for JoSAA counselling.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the allocation result for round 1 on June 30 for all eligible candidates. The seat allotment result will be available for viewing and download on the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who have successfully qualified in the JEE Mains and Advanced exams will be eligible for the JoSAA counselling process and seat allotment.

The JEE Advanced results were earlier announced on June 18 and the registration or choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA started on June 19 for all eligible candidates.

Here is how to check JoSAA Counselling 2023 result:

Step 1: Visit josaa.nic.in the official website portal of JoSAA.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says ‘View Seat Allotment Result-Round 1’.

Step 3: Log in to the JoSAA portal using your login credentials.

Step 4: Upon successful login, your ‘JoSAA Seat Allotment Result-Round 1 2023’ will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Proceed to download the round 1 seat allotment result and take a printout.

After the release of the results, the candidates who successfully secure a seat in the round 1 allotment can report online for admission. The online reporting for round 1 will be conducted from June 30 to July 4, till 5 PM, as per the official schedule. For all candidates, the last date to respond to the query is till July 5.

All applicants must complete the counselling fee payment and upload the required documents on the website portal.

The round 2 seat allocation list will be released on July 6 after the conclusion of round 1.

This will be followed by third-round results on July 12 and fourth-round results on July 16.

After that, the fifth and sixth round seat allotment lists will be released on July 21 and July 26, respectively.

The JoSAA counselling is conducted for the admission of candidates in the IITs, IIEST, NITs, IIITs and Other-GFTIs in the country.

Apart from JoSAA no other agency is responsible for joint seat allocation to the seats at the IITs/NIT+ system.