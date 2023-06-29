JoSAA seat allocation result for round 1 to be released soon: Check date, how to view results

CNBC TV18
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 29, 2023 4:57:25 PM IST (Updated)

Candidates who successfully cleared the JEE Mains 2023 and JEE Advanced 2023 exams will be eligible for JoSAA counselling.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the allocation result for round 1 on June 30 for all eligible candidates. The seat allotment result will be available for viewing and download on the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who have successfully qualified in the JEE Mains and Advanced exams will be eligible for the JoSAA counselling process and seat allotment.
The JEE Advanced results were earlier announced on June 18 and the registration or choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA started on June 19 for all eligible candidates.
