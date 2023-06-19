JoSAA counselling 2023 to start from today; Check important dates

Registration begins today for admission to IITs and NITs. The whole JoSAA counselling process will consist of six rounds. The first mock seat allocation will be based on the choices filled in by students and will be available for viewing on June 24.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has started online registrations for its counselling process (JoSAA counselling 2023) from June 19 onwards. Students who have qualified in JEE Advanced and/or Mains can register themselves on the official website, josaa.nic.in . Registration is necessary if you want to participate in the choice-filling process.

Admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other centrally-funded technical institutions will be carried out through JoSAA’s online counselling.

While candidates who have cleared JEE Main can apply for admission to NIT+ seats only, JEE Advanced qualified students can apply for both IIT and NIT+ seats. Students who have appeared for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will have the option to make their selections from June 24, after the declaration of AAT results.

The whole JoSAA counselling process will consist of six rounds.

The first mock seat allocation will be based on the choices filled in by students and will be available for viewing on June 24. The second mock seat allocation will be determined by the choices filled in by candidates as of June 26 and will be available for viewing on June 27.

The choices filled in by the candidates during the registration for JoSAA Counselling 2023 will be automatically locked on June 28.

The reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will take place on June 29. Subsequently, the round 1 seat allocation will be uploaded on the official website on June 30. Candidates must note that they should check the official website regularly for the latest updates.

Important dates of the counselling process

JoSAA 2023 Counselling Registration, Choice filling begins from June 19 to 24.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allocation-1 will be released on: June 25, 2023 (11:30 AM).

Display of JoSAA Mock Seat Allocation-2 will be released on: June 27, 2023 (10 AM).

The last date to register and Choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2023 is June 28 (5 PM).

Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats: June 29.

JoSAA 2023 Round 1 Seat Allocation: June 30 (10 AM.