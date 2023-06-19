CNBC TV18
JoSAA counselling 2023 to start from today; Check important dates

JoSAA counselling 2023 to start from today; Check important dates

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 12:45:04 PM IST (Published)

Registration begins today for admission to IITs and NITs. The whole JoSAA counselling process will consist of six rounds. The first mock seat allocation will be based on the choices filled in by students and will be available for viewing on June 24.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has started online registrations for its counselling process (JoSAA counselling 2023) from June 19 onwards. Students who have qualified in JEE Advanced and/or Mains can register themselves on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Registration is necessary if you want to participate in the choice-filling process.

Admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other centrally-funded technical institutions will be carried out through JoSAA’s online counselling.
While candidates who have cleared JEE Main can apply for admission to NIT+ seats only, JEE Advanced qualified students can apply for both IIT and NIT+ seats. Students who have appeared for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will have the option to make their selections from June 24, after the declaration of AAT results.
X