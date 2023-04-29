Several people have lost their savings to schemes like 'like YouTube videos for money,' 'Share celeb videos for money,' 'Rate restaurants on Google for money,' or even job offers on WhatsApp that seem too good to be true. Here is all that you need to know about such scams.

"Are you interested in a part-time/full-time job that will not affect your current job where you can operate between 1-2 hours and earn between Rs 1,000-7,000 per day?"

Shobhit Bansal, a 29-year-old software engineer from Agra, received a message on WhatsApp one day that seemed like any other. Hoping to earn some extra income, Bansal accepted the offer, not realising that he was dealing with a scammer who was posing as a recruiter for a reputable company.

At first, everything seemed to be going well, but soon Bansal found himself trusting the scammers, leading to him losing approximately Rs 4 lakh in just a few days.